CID Takes Helm in Bishal Phukan Fraud Probe, 14 SITs Established

The high-profile investment scam involving Bishal Phukan has been officially transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for an expedited and thorough investigation, as announced by Assam's Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on X (formerly Twitter) on September 7.
The case, registered as Dibrugarh Police Station Case No. 352/2024 dated September 2, 2024, involves serious charges under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the BNS 2023, in conjunction with Sections 21 and 23 of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019. This transfer underscores the growing public concern and the escalating scale of the scam.
In response to the Chief Minister's announcement, the CID has promptly established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to meticulously examine the illegal money laundering activities related to the case. This SIT will oversee a comprehensive investigation into the financial misconduct.
DGP Singh stated on X, "Dibrugarh PS Case No.352/2024 dtd.02/09/2024, U/S 316(2)/318(4) of BNS 2023, R/W Section 21/23 of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Act, 2019 (Bishal Phukan Case) has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati for an expeditious and thorough investigation. CID would form a SIT for the investigation of this case."
In addition to the Bishal Phukan case, the CID has formed a total of 14 SITs to address various illegal money laundering cases across the region. These teams will operate under the meticulous supervision of the CID's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP).
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also indicated that if the CID’s efforts do not yield satisfactory results, the case might be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He assured the public, "A special investigation team of Assam Police will inquire into the entire matter, and if the team is not able to solve the case, it will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)."
The investigation into Phukan, who was recently apprehended by the Dibrugarh Police, is significant as he is accused of defrauding approximately 200 individuals by promising high returns on investments.
Reports also suggest that several prominent figures from Assam’s film industry may have fallen victim to Phukan’s scheme. His purported sister, Sumi Borah, is alleged to have played a key role in promoting the scam and is currently evading arrest.
As the CID leads the investigation, the focus remains on ensuring justice for the victims and addressing the broader implications of this financial scandal.