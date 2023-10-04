7-Year-Old Among 2 Killed In Separate Accidents In Assam

Two people including a seven-year-old child in two separate road accidents in Assam on Wednesday, reports emerged.
In the first incident that was reported from Orang, one person died on the spot, while two other women sustained severe injuries and are in a serious condition after being hit by a speeding four-wheeler.
The mishap took place along national highway 15 at Orang in the Darrang district of Assam. Three pedestrians were walking along the side of the road when the speeding vehicle hit them from behind, killing one on the spot.
The deceased person was identified as one Loknath Sharma, according to sources, while those injured were identified as Pavitra Devi and Kumari Devi.
Both the injured personnel were immediately rushed to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) where they are reportedly in a serious condition and undergoing treament.
According to the information received, the vehicle that caused the accident was traveling from Tezpur and was headed towards Guwahati. It had registration numbers AS 01 AT 9611.
Elsewhere, in the second incident of road mishap, a child tragically lost its life after being run over by a pick-up truck. The incident was reported from Tinsukia's Borgaon village which comes under Phillobari Police Station.
The seven-year-old child died on the spot after being run over by a speeding Bolero pick-up vehicle which was transporting raw tea leaves.
The vehicle that caused the accident had registration numbers AS 23 CC 5698. The driver of the vehicle was detained by the police, it came to the fore.