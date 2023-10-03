BREAKING: MP Gaurav Gogoi's Convoy Meets With Accident in Silchar; 7 Injured

The convoy of Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi met with an accident in Assam's Silchar on Tuesday afternoon.
According to sources, one of the speeding vehicles in the convoy was hit by another vehicle from the back in the same lane when almost 100 vehicles were taking MP Gogoi to Congress Bhavan from Kumbhirgram Airport in Silchar.
The 100 vehicles were en route to the Congress Bhawan at high speed when a car abruptly pulled in front of one of the vehicles in the convoy and was hit by one after another in the same lane, according to reports.
Following then, the remaining nine vehicles in the path of the damaged car collided one by one. Among them was a vehicle carrying former minister Ajit Singh, who suffered minor injuries, as well as seven Congress workers, including women.
MP Gogoi was not injured in the accident since the vehicle in which he was travelling drove through the scene before the collision.
Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and took away the affected vehicles.