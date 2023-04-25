7-Year-Old Child Dies in Tiger Attack in Assam’s Namrup

A seven-year-old boy died after being attacked by a tiger in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, reports emerged on Tuesday.

According to sources, the tragic incident took place at Satispur Tea Estate in Namrup where the minor boy was attacked by a tiger that claimed his life.

The body of the deceased was found in the tea estate on Monday night.

In January, a minor boy was grievously injured in a leopard attack that occurred in Assam’s Sivasagar district.

The incident was reported from Aboipuria Nara village in Amguri.

The victim boy, identified as Ujjal Gogoi, was attacked by the leopard when he was playing in the vicinity of his house.

It was suspected that the leopard might have been straying in the village in search for food, sources informed.

The boy was later admitted to a hospital in Amguri for medical attention. Fortunately, the attack wasn’t fatal and doctors said that he would recover.