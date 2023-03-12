Nagaon Woman Murder: Husband Who Buried Body Surrenders Before Police

A day after a woman’s body was found buried nearby the premises of her home in Nagaon, the accused husband has surrendered himself before the police on Sunday evening.

The accused identified as Narayan Das who was on the run after allegedly committing the crime surrendered before the Itachali Town Police.

According to a previous report, it is known that Narayan was often involved in an argument and thus killed his wife, namely Momi Das.

Earlier, after being informed about the incident, the Nagaon Police and the district magistrate had arrived at the spot and exhumed the woman’s body.

The locals claimed that Narayan was an e-rickshaw driver in Nagaon.

Speaking to the media, the police said, “Some locals saw the toes of the buried woman sticking out of the soil. They then informed us. The locals said that the deceased woman is Momi Das, the wife of a man named Narayan Das. However, we do not have any picture of the lady.”

“The local people also told us that the duo has been living here since many years. Narayan was an e-rickshaw driver and he usually entered into quarrel with his wife. We have exhumed the body of the woman and will send it for post-mortem,” the police further added.

Further investigations into the case are underway.