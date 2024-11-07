7-Year-Old Smothered To Death By Father In Assam's Gohpur

A seven-year-old child was asphyxiated by his father in Assam's Gohpur on Thursday evening, while his mother was not at home. The accused then fled the scene on a two-wheeler, as per reports.
The incident was reported at around 7 pm from Solengi Guri village located in the Gohpur subdivision of Assam's Sonitpur district. Taking advantage of the mother's absence, Mikagang Saikia smothered his child in his sleep using a blanket, sources said.
Following the crime, Mikagang fled the scene on a scooter, and efforts to track him down are ongoing. The police have already arrived at the site and have begun an investigation into the case. However, the exact motive behind the murder has not yet been clarified, as authorities continue their inquiries.
In March this year, a father killed his four-year-old son and injured his mother in a brutal attack in Assam's Tinsukia. The incident took place at Hollong Guri village of Phillobari under the jurisdiction of Pengri police station.
The perpetrator, identified as Shambhu Praja, used a sharp machete to end the life of his son. His wife, Salmi Praja, was also severely injured during the incident when she attempted to intervene.