Tragedy in Tinsukia: Father Murders Son, Injures Wife in Brutal Attack

In a horrific incident that has shaken the community at Hollong Guri Village of Phillobari under the jurisdiction of Pengri police station in Tinsukia district, a brutal murder took place today, leaving a four-year-old child dead and his mother critically injured. The perpetrator of this heinous act has been identified as Shambhu Praja, the father of the deceased child, Manjit Praja.
According to reports, the accused used a sharp machete to end the life of his own four-year-old son, Manjit Praja. Shambhu's wife, Salmi Praja, was also severely injured during the incident when she attempted to intervene.
Upon receiving reports of the incident, law enforcement swiftly responded, and the injured woman was rescued from the scene and rushed to a Digboi Civil Hospital for urgent medical attention. Due to the severity of her injuries, Salmi Praja has been transferred to Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh for advanced medical treatment.
Meanwhile, police officials present at the scene promptly apprehended the assailant, Shambhu Praja, and initiated further investigations into the motive behind the gruesome murder. At present, the reason behind Shambhu Praja's heinous actions, including the assault on his wife, remains unclear.
The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the region, prompting concerns over the safety and well-being of families within the community. Authorities are committed to ensuring that justice is served and that those responsible for such violent acts are held accountable under the law.
As the investigation unfolds, residents of Phillobari and neighboring areas are left grappling with the tragedy, emphasizing the urgent need for greater awareness and support systems to prevent such horrific incidents from occurring in the future.