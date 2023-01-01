72 Cabinet Meetings, 966 Decisions in 2022, Says Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma interacted with the media on the first of the year 2023 on Sunday during ‘Nutun Dinor Aalap’ at Koinadhora in Guwahati and said that at least 72 cabinet meetings were held and 966 decisions were taken in the year 2022.

At the program, CM Sarma shared his government’s achievements including law and order, financial stability, slew of social welfare programs and others.

During the program, he said that attempts were made on December 31, 2021, and January 1, 2022, to reduce accidents and the number of deaths in accidents has decreased compared to last year adding that 15 people lost their lives in accidents in the previous year, however, this year accidents claimed lives of five people.

CM Sarma further said that a total of 72 cabinet meetings were held in the year 2022 and 966 decisions were taken during the meeting out of which 86.3 percent have been implemented and 189 Chief Ministerial level review meetings were held.

In the year 2022, CM Sarma visited as many as 230 places for inspection.

The CM said that providing digital services was the main objective of the government and the goal is to bring all services to online mode.

Due to online services, citizens so need to go to District Transport Offices (DTO) for licenses, fitness certificates or any other purpose.

The labor department is aimed to be fully digitalised next year.

Meanwhile, pensioners can issue Life Certificates without going to the bank through Jeevan Pramaan portal.

From now on, state government does not have to wait for the Centre government for salaries to pay to its employees whose total amount is Rs. 2500 crores.

“For pensions Rs. 900 crores is taken from the Central government and we have been able to get more than Rs. 1500 crores in subsidies from OIL,” he said.

CM Sarma said, “At least one lakh jobs were created due to an agitation-free environment.”

The Chief Minister said, “80 percent of loan taken from the World Bank or similar institutions is repaid by the Centre. Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) is now Rs. 40,000 crores out of which Rs. 32,000 crores will be refunded by the Centre.”

“Last year, we seized drugs worth Rs. 781 crores and in the previous year, we seized drugs worth Rs. 400 crores. Heroin weighing 111kg and 62 lakhs Yaba tablets were seized,” he said.