764 New Covid-19 Case In Assam In Last 24 Hours

Assam on Monday reported 764 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 4,409. The positivity rate stood at 10.46 per cent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 43 cured cases of the virus were discharged and 3 deaths were reported in the state.

The new cases today were detected out of 7,301 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The highest cases were reported from Goalpara (65), Baksa (61), Dibrugarh (59) and Kamrup Metro (59).

Meanwhile, the three deaths were reported from Darrang (1), Golaghat (1) and Jorhat (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,30,907 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,18,495. The recovery rate stood at 98.30 per cent.