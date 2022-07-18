Assam Govt Sanctions Formation Of 5 New Commando Battalions

The government of Assam on Monday sanctioned Rs 839.95 crores for the formation of five new commando battalions to help Assam Police in dealing with crime and for counter insurgency ops, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.
Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM said that this was among several other decisions taken at the cabinet meeting today. He wrote, “At our #AssamCabinet today, we took several key decisions pertaining to creation of new battalions, developing new ropeways, setting up Assam Complex in Maharashtra, promoting forensic education, easing norms for EWS candidates, protection of tenure of ward commissioners, etc.”
The new battalions to be formed are 2nd Assam Commando Bn (Ops) at Birsima, Hailakandi, 3rd Assam Commando Bn (Ops) at Dodoli, Karbi Anglong, 4th Assam Commando Bn (Ops) at Geleky, Kamalabari, Sivasagar, 5th Assam Commando Bn (Urban Ops and Law and Order) at Pabhoi, Biswanath and 6th Assam Commando Bn (Urban Ops and Law and Order) at Ambikapur, Sadiya.
Meanwhile, the cabinet also took several other important decisions during the weekly meet. They are:
Promoting Cultural Heritage
Approval for acquisition of land for setting up Assam Complex at Tiware village in Raigarh district of Maharashtra.
A namghar, a museum, a guest house and a conference hall to be constructed in the proposed complex by Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra Society.
Appointment of Engineers
Approval for appointment of 55 Assistant Engineers (Civil) under Regulation 3(f) against existing vacant posts till the vacant posts get filled by APSC after proper advertisement and process.
Relief for EWS
To remove hurdles for EWS candidates in getting government jobs and admissions, the criterion of built-up area of house Municipal Corporation/Municipal Board/Town Committee areas enhanced by almost double from current norms (1,000 sq ft to 2,000 sq. ft and above).
This has been done as the aforementioned areas are basically semi-urban in nature where the residents extend the main living area for household purposes like separate kitchen/separate study room for their children, etc.
Tenure of Ward Commissioners
Assam Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to be amended to provide protection to the tenure of existing Ward Commissioners elected pursuant to the general election to the Municipal Boards so that upgradation of Municipal Board to Corporation is carried out smoothly.
Boost to Ropeways
Assam Aerial Ropeways Bill, 2022 to be tabled in upcoming Assembly session to authorise, facilitate and regulate the construction and working of aerial ropeways and to ensure legislative and administrative safeguards.
Trained manpower in Forensic Department
Assam Forensic Science Laboratory Service Rules, 1985 to be amended to include degree in Forensic Science with specialisation in concerned subject as minimum qualification for each division of Directorate of Forensic Science.
Promoting Forensic Education
In-principle approval for allotment of land for establishment of National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Assam campus.
Revenue and Disaster Management Dept to allot land for establishment of permanent campus of NFSU.
Health & Family Welfare Dept to provide infrastructure at GMCH for opening a transit campus of the NFSU till permanent campus is established.