Assam Govt Sanctions Formation Of 5 New Commando Battalions

The new battalions to be formed are 2nd Assam Commando Bn (Ops) at Birsima, Hailakandi, 3rd Assam Commando Bn (Ops) at Dodoli, Karbi Anglong, 4th Assam Commando Bn (Ops) at Geleky, Kamalabari, Sivasagar, 5th Assam Commando Bn (Urban Ops and Law and Order) at Pabhoi, Biswanath and 6th Assam Commando Bn (Urban Ops and Law and Order) at Ambikapur, Sadiya.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also took several other important decisions during the weekly meet. They are:

Promoting Cultural Heritage

Approval for acquisition of land for setting up Assam Complex at Tiware village in Raigarh district of Maharashtra.

A namghar, a museum, a guest house and a conference hall to be constructed in the proposed complex by Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra Society.

Appointment of Engineers

Approval for appointment of 55 Assistant Engineers (Civil) under Regulation 3(f) against existing vacant posts till the vacant posts get filled by APSC after proper advertisement and process.