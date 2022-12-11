Assam

Assam CM Lays Foundation Stone of Several Projects in Majuli

Addressing the public meeting in the largest river island of Asia, CM Sarma said, “Majuli is known as the spiritual capital of the country and it will be developed economically.”
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Majuli
Pratidin Bureau

As part of the ongoing ‘A Fortnight for Development’ by Assam Government, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid foundation stone of several projects and inaugurated projects worth Rs. 894 crores in Majuli district on Sunday.

The foundation stones laid by CM Sarma are the following:

  • Main campus of Majuli Cultural University; Cost: Rs. 51 crores

  • Upgradation of ITI at Bangaon; Cost: Rs. 5 crores

  • Central Mid-Day Meal kitchen (Rs. 14 crores) in collaboration with Akshaya Patra Foundation

  • Ring bund along Brahmaputra from Jabarchuk to Haldhibari; Cost: Rs. 29 crores

  • Construction of 6 roads – Pohardia-Alimur, Adi Elengi-Pohumara, Tekelifuta-Patia Tin Ali, Bhakat Chapari-Jamuguri Tin Ali, Bahguri-Moharichuk and Garhmur Okhalchuk road to proposed office of Assam Police Radio Organization; Cost: Rs. 19 crores

  • Several 33x11KV power sub-stations

CM Sarma also inaugurated the following projects:

  • Development of Majuli Kamalabari Ghat, Tribal Theme Village, buildings of Jengraimukh & Chamguri Satra; Cost: Rs. 60 crores (Swadesh Darshan Scheme)

  • Multipurpose Flood Shelter, Karatipar; Rs. 2.51 crores (ASDMA)

  • Phuloni-Oflamukh Ghat road via Bongaon; Rs. 19.95 crores (NABARD & SOPD-G)

CM Sarma said, “We will try to take Assam to the highest peak of development. People of Assam have now given up negative thinking. Assam will go a long way in development if you stop Dharna-Andolans.”

Majuli
Foundation stone
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Several Projects

