Assam CM Lays Foundation Stone of Several Projects in Majuli

As part of the ongoing ‘A Fortnight for Development’ by Assam Government, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid foundation stone of several projects and inaugurated projects worth Rs. 894 crores in Majuli district on Sunday.
Addressing the public meeting in the largest river island of Asia, CM Sarma said, “Majuli is known as the spiritual capital of the country and it will be developed economically.”
The foundation stones laid by CM Sarma are the following:
Main campus of Majuli Cultural University; Cost: Rs. 51 crores
Upgradation of ITI at Bangaon; Cost: Rs. 5 crores
Central Mid-Day Meal kitchen (Rs. 14 crores) in collaboration with Akshaya Patra Foundation
Ring bund along Brahmaputra from Jabarchuk to Haldhibari; Cost: Rs. 29 crores
Construction of 6 roads – Pohardia-Alimur, Adi Elengi-Pohumara, Tekelifuta-Patia Tin Ali, Bhakat Chapari-Jamuguri Tin Ali, Bahguri-Moharichuk and Garhmur Okhalchuk road to proposed office of Assam Police Radio Organization; Cost: Rs. 19 crores
Several 33x11KV power sub-stations
CM Sarma also inaugurated the following projects:
Development of Majuli Kamalabari Ghat, Tribal Theme Village, buildings of Jengraimukh & Chamguri Satra; Cost: Rs. 60 crores (Swadesh Darshan Scheme)
Multipurpose Flood Shelter, Karatipar; Rs. 2.51 crores (ASDMA)
Phuloni-Oflamukh Ghat road via Bongaon; Rs. 19.95 crores (NABARD & SOPD-G)
CM Sarma said, “We will try to take Assam to the highest peak of development. People of Assam have now given up negative thinking. Assam will go a long way in development if you stop Dharna-Andolans.”