77th I-Day: ULFA-I Still Appeals Citizens to Boycott; Calls for 18 Hr Shutdown

At a time when the entire nation is gearing up to celebrate the 77th Independence Day, the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) along with NSCN/GPRN issued a statement calling for a boycott of the "77th Independence Day" celebrations on Saturday.
Additionally, the militant outfits called for an 18-hour "total shutdown" (bandh) from 12:01 am to 6 pm on August 15.
The statement, delivered by Captain Rumel Axom from the Publicity Department, ULFA-I denounced the Independence day and advocates for a united stand in western Southeast Asia (WeSEA) to address enduring colonial exploitation.
The letter stated, on August 15, 1947, India's colonial rulers relinquished power, yet the legacy of colonial oppression and the resulting issues persist within the nations of western South-East Asia, encompassing Assam and Nagaland. The statement emphasized the need for genuine economic and political autonomy, as well as the right to safeguard linguistic, cultural, and national identities, a right that remains compromised under the existing framework.
According to the statement, the facade of this celebrated "Independence Day" has failed to protect the sovereignty of the historically independent nations of western Southeast Asia, which remain marginalised and influenced by the colonial ruling class.
The outlawed faction in its statement also condemned the portrayal of regional political conflicts as just "law and order problems," thus, emphasising the importance of challenging such ideas. The remark highlights the difference between Thalgiri (Indigenous) people's goals and decisions enforced by the Hindi heartland, continuing a disdain for the region's particular character and wishes.
It said that meaningful progress cannot be made unless colonial India's overwhelming dominance is dissolved. Thus, ULFA-I urged Assam, Nagaland, and the Western South-East Asia area [WeSEA] to unite, emphasising the importance of self-defense and collective efforts.
In light of these thoughts, the appeal to boycott colonial India's 'Independence Day' celebrations is reaffirmed, ULFA-I said in its declaration. It further calls on all political and non-political institutions, as well as citizens of Assam, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh, to refrain from participating in any official state-mandated programmes.
The boycott, which is scheduled for August 15, will result in a complete shutdown from 12:01 am until 18:00 pm. However, the statement stresses that the stoppage will not affect emergency services, media operations, or religious activities.