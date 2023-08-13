"Paresh Baruah Should Not Visit Assam for Few Days, But…": ULFA-I Chief’s Brother

United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) Chief Paresh Baruah’s elder brother has appealed for negotiations and dialogue between the Assam Government and the militant outfit.
This comes a few days after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invited ULFA-I Chief Paresh Baruah to visit the state for a few days.
While speaking to Pratidin Time, Paresh Baruah’s elder brother Bimal Baruah said that Paresh Baruah should come to Assam not for a few days visit but completely shed violence and join the mainstream.
Bimal Baruah said, “We are actually wondering whether Paresh Baruah will accept Himanta Biswa Sarma’s invitation to visit Assam and sit for dialogue after staying here for a few days. We want Paresh Baruah to come back to Assam, not just for a few days but completely shed violence and return back to the mainstream.”
“I appeal both the sides to permanently settle the issue by mutual negotiations and not politicize it for votes. If the Assam Government wants, they can work for bringing Paresh Baruah back to the mainstream. We are hoping for peaceful talks for a long time. This is not just my appeal, but all unfortunate fathers and brothers across Assam want their children and brothers to return back home.”
Notably, earlier this month, Himanta Biswa Sarma invited the ULFA-I chief to visit Assam for few days and stated that the scenario would change if Paresh Baruah visited Assam. CM Sarma also requested youths joining ULFA-I to come back to the mainstream as the situation in Myanmar is deplorable at present.