8 Assam Police Jawans Critically Ill After Consuming Wild Mushroom

In a distressing incident, as many as eight Assam Police jawans fell seriously ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms, reports said on Sunday.
The jawans belong to the 22nd APBN camp located at Panbari in Assam's Dhemaji along the inter-state border with Arunachal Pradesh.
As per reports, the jawans experienced severe symptoms including vomiting and dizziness after eating the mushrooms.
Right after the incident unfolded, the jawans were admitted at the Ayushman Arogya Mandir for primary medical treatment. However, despite receiving initial medical attention, their conditions deteriorated rapidly, necessitating their transfer to the Dhemaji Civil Hospital, reports said.
Among the affected personnel, a jawan identified as Chiraj Orang's health condition is reportedly said to be critical, and he has been shifted to the ICU for intensive care.
Authorities have initiated investigations into the source of the poisonous flowers and are taking measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.