Assam: Family of Three Hospitalised After Food Poisoning in Sonari

In a tragic turn of events, three members of a single family residing in the Maranhabi village of Sonari found themselves gravely ill after ingesting poisonous mushrooms.
The sequence of events unfolded when Rajesh Tirga, a local of Maranhabi, innocently collected mushrooms from the nearby fields. Little did he know that these mushrooms harbored a lethal toxicity.
Returning home with his harvest, Rajesh proceeded to prepare a meal, unknowingly incorporating the poisonous mushrooms into the family's breakfast. Alongside his wife and son, the unsuspecting trio consumed the tainted dish around 8 in the morning. However, their meal would soon turn into a dire ordeal as the toxic effects of the mushrooms began to manifest swiftly thereafter.
Within a short span of time after ingestion, all three family members fell severely ill, exhibiting symptoms of poisoning. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, panicked relatives and neighbors swiftly mobilized to transport the afflicted trio to the Charaideo District Hospital.
At the hospital, medical personnel sprang into action, administering urgent treatment to counteract the effects of the poisonous mushrooms. The situation remained tense as the medical team worked tirelessly to stabilize the patients and mitigate the potentially fatal consequences of mushroom poisoning.