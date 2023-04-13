8 Greatest Personalities of Assam

Jyoti Prasad Agarwalla

Jyoti Prasad was born in Dibrugarh on June 17, 1903, to Kiranmayee and Paramananda Agarwala. On the day he died, he truly left a void that will never be filled. It's unfortunate that we lost him so soon. When he was diagnosed with cancer, he was only 49 years old. His legacy, however, lives on in the hearts of every Assamese to this day. His life was brief, but he paved the way for future artists in a variety of fields such as theatre, literature, filmmaking, lyrics, music composition, and so on. He fell in love with the culture and has made significant contributions to performance art. Assam's music and film industries would not be the same without him.