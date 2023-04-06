Top 10 Most Famous Tea Estates in Assam

Assam is widely known for its tea industry. With a humid and subtropical climate, the region is ideal for tea cultivation, making it the largest tea-growing region in the world. The state has a long history of tea production, with tea estates dating back to the mid-1800s. Today, there are over 800 tea estates in Assam, covering a total area of around 312,000 hectares. These tea estates employ a significant number of people and contribute significantly to the state's economy. The tea produced in Assam is famous for its robust flavor, bright color, and strong aroma, making it a favorite of tea lovers worldwide. Here's the list of top 10 famous tea estates in Assam.
Located in the Biswanath Chariali district of Assam, the Monabari tea garden is the largest tea estate in Asia, covering an area of 1367.38 hectares. Owned by McLeod Russel India Limited, it provides a picturesque view and has a high monetary value. The estate is divided into four segments and is restricted to general visitors. The estate has a hospital, providing essential amenities to the people residing and working there. A visit to the estate offers a deeper insight into the tea-making process and the lives of the workers. The estate is easily accessible via local buses from Tezpur city. Despite being a popular tourist attraction, it is the remarkable maintenance of the estate, coupled with the serene and calm environment, that makes Monabari tea garden a must-visit.
Located in the picturesque district of Moran in Assam, the Halmari Tea Estate is a renowned tea producer owned by the Daga family. With a total area of 374 hectares, the estate has been in operation for over a century, perfecting the art of tea production. It is popular not only in Assam but across the country for its remarkable quantity of tea variants, which are available for purchase throughout the year via online shopping, ensuring a vast clientele base. The estate caters to the domestic as well as the international markets with the highest quality tea, making it one of the top tea producers and traders globally. To maintain this status, Halmari employs highly skilled and experienced specialists for the proper processing of tea, starting from the plucking phase to the packaging phase. The estate produces both CTC and Orthodox teas and offers them in highly reputed hotels worldwide at varying prices. The tea produced by Halmari is highly regarded, with the five highest bids in tea auctions belonging to the estate.
Nestled in the Sivasagar district of Assam, the Mangalam Tea Estate covers an area of 118 hectares, showcasing a unique and distinct tea plantation pattern. What sets it apart from other estates is its production of smoother tea that has gained immense popularity amongst tea-lovers. The estate is designed in a way that ensures efficient working, with roads accessible after every one-acre of tea plantation. Its teas are of exceptionally high quality, with both Orthodox and CTC teas receiving high prices, thereby contributing significantly to the state's monetary value. Mangalam Tea Estate has gained tremendous popularity in the German market for its Orthodox teas. The estate is easily accessible via the NH-37, and its proximity to the nearest railway station, Bhojo, has made transportation more convenient. Its production of not only Orthodox and CTC teas but also Green Tea and black tea with bright golden tips has helped establish its unique identity in the tea industry. This has led to the estate's recognition by the Tea Board, further cementing its position as a top tea producer.
Corramore Tea Estate, situated in the Udalguri district of Assam, covers an area of 480 hectares. The estate was founded in the 1860s by Robert Logan, a Scottish farmer who named it after his farm in Lanarkshire. Since then, the estate has been passed down in the family and has continued to produce exceptional tea for over 120 years. In 1993, Corramore Tea Estate achieved a remarkable milestone by producing around 983,568 kg of tea. The estate is conveniently located at a distance of 21.5 km from Udalguri town and can be reached easily from Guwahati, covering a distance of 123 km. The beauty of this tea estate is unparalleled, offering stunning views of the Kaziranga Hills and boasting an incredibly soothing environment. Sadly, the constant unethical practices of people, such as throwing garbage, bottles, and plastics, are taking a toll on the beauty of this place. If we do not stop harming the estate with our actions, we may lose this captivating spot. Hence, Corramore Tea Estate holds a lot of historical significance, with its varieties of flora and fauna that need to be preserved for generations to come.
Nestled in Panbari Mouza of Kamrup district, Assam lies the charming Amchong Tea Estate. Just a 20-minute drive from the bustling city of Guwahati, this 1782-acre estate is renowned for its impeccable tea production. For years, the estate exclusively manufactured CTC tea, a process that involves crushing, tearing, and curling tea leaves into small pellets. However, in 2015, the estate introduced Orthodox tea to their product line, which has since become wildly popular. With the potential to produce up to 1,000,000 kilograms of tea annually, Amchong's sales of their Orthodox tea are impressive and have garnered high demand at auctions. The estate's well-educated and experienced employees are experts in tea processing, ensuring the best quality tea is delivered to customers. Beyond tea production, Amchong Tea Estate has also contributed to the infrastructural development of the region, including improving the local road network. The estate's commitment to quality and community development makes it a must-visit destination for tea enthusiasts.
The Sapoi Tea Estate is a magnificent land located in the Sonitpur District of Assam, covering 2600 acres of ancestral land. The tea produced in the estate has been of excellent quality for over a century, reflecting the values passed down through generations. The tea garden is situated close to the Brahmaputra river, offering a stunning scenic view for visitors. The workers at the tea estate are enthusiastic and take visitors through the tea-making procedure in their factories. The tea estate also offers visitors the chance to experience nature by staying at their resort, where bungalows are built in the midst of the tea plantations. Visitors can engage in various farm-related activities, such as picking tea leaves, touring the factory, tasting tea, and learning how to make green tea from scratch. Furthermore, the estate offers a tour of the local organic farm, providing visitors with insights into the harvesting and processing of handmade tea. Overall, the Sapoi Tea Estate offers a peaceful and comforting environment full of lush greenery, which showcases an organic way of living.
Located in Dibrugarh, Assam, Manohari Tea Estate covers an area of 340.12 hectares and is home to the most expensive specialty tea in the world. Manohari Gold, a new variant of tea, has gained immense popularity in a short period, especially in the health and fitness world due to its several health benefits. The estate has set records for selling this tea at astronomical prices in consecutive years at tea auctions, which has played a significant role in shaping the future and value of the tea industry in the region. The production of this rare tea is a tedious and time-consuming process, which makes it all the more special as it is handmade. Despite the high production costs, the estate has taken the initiative to create the Estate Workers Welfare Trust, which appraises the children of the garden workers who perform well in their studies. This act shows that the estate takes care of its workers and their families. The Manohari Tea Estate is a remarkable place to visit, not only for tea lovers but also for those who want to experience life in tea estates and witness the dedication and hard work that goes into producing high-quality tea.
Nestled in the serene Baksa district of Assam, Nagrijuli Tea Estate offers a unique blend of natural beauty and quality tea. The estate's name is derived from the local term "Narchi-Juri," which translates to "eternal spring." This name perfectly reflects the estate's tea, which is refreshing and stimulating like the perpetual spring. Nagrijuli Tea Estate is renowned for its production of both Orthodox and CTC teas, both of which are of exceptional quality. The estate's favorable climatic conditions and diverse flora and fauna make it an ideal location for tea cultivation. The tea manufacturing process has evolved with time, with selected plants' cuttings now being used for planting. In addition to the tea estate's picturesque charm, Baksa district's other popular tourist attractions, including the Manas National Park and Tiger Project, Moina Pukhuri, and Bogamati, add to its allure. Nagrijuli Tea Estate's tranquil surroundings and premium tea make it a must-visit destination for nature and tea enthusiasts alike.
Nonoi Tea Estate, located in the Nagaon district of Assam, is a beautiful tea garden that covers an area of 959.17 hectares. The estate's name is derived from the British language, in which Nonoi means waterfalls. The tea garden is divided into three parts, namely, Old Salna, Rungamutte, and Nonoi. The establishment of this tea garden dates back to the early 1940s, giving it a touch of ancient history. It is also one of the few tea gardens that established a poly-packaging center in 1993 to cater to the growing demand for packaged tea. Nonoi Tea Estate is also known for its efforts to sustain and diversify, which includes setting up fisheries and cultivating Assam lemon. They produce both Orthodox teas for the international market and CTC teas for the domestic market. The estate employs more than 1300 temporary employees along with 976 permanent employees, and it provides all necessary amenities, including hospitals, dispensaries, and two schools. Nonoi Tea Estate also takes measures to protect the environment, including using vermicompost and conducting yearly soil analysis.
Jalinga Tea Estate in Cachar District, Assam, is a century-old tea garden spread over 1644.19 hectares, out of which 656.96 hectares is dedicated to tea production. The estate is divided into three divisions- Jalinga, Kalacherra, and Dwarbund, offering a picturesque view of lush greenery. Despite facing several challenges such as low yield, termite problems, sandy soil, and average-quality tea with low export potential, the estate has managed to achieve remarkable success. To combat these challenges, the estate shifted to organic farming, using Inhana Rational Farming Technology that eliminates the use of chemicals, fertilizers, and pesticides. In addition, the estate produces around 6000 MT of in-house compost annually and conserves 400 acres of forest area. The estate has achieved higher average crop production, high antioxidant value, and freedom from pesticide residues, making its tea superior in the market. Jalinga Tea Estate aims to develop super teas such as Organic Caffeine, Organic Assam Chai, Spice Tea, and many more.