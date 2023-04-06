Top 10 Most Famous Tea Estates in Assam

7. Manohari Tea Estate

Located in Dibrugarh, Assam, Manohari Tea Estate covers an area of 340.12 hectares and is home to the most expensive specialty tea in the world. Manohari Gold, a new variant of tea, has gained immense popularity in a short period, especially in the health and fitness world due to its several health benefits. The estate has set records for selling this tea at astronomical prices in consecutive years at tea auctions, which has played a significant role in shaping the future and value of the tea industry in the region. The production of this rare tea is a tedious and time-consuming process, which makes it all the more special as it is handmade. Despite the high production costs, the estate has taken the initiative to create the Estate Workers Welfare Trust, which appraises the children of the garden workers who perform well in their studies. This act shows that the estate takes care of its workers and their families. The Manohari Tea Estate is a remarkable place to visit, not only for tea lovers but also for those who want to experience life in tea estates and witness the dedication and hard work that goes into producing high-quality tea.