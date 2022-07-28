8 More Jehadi Linkmen Arrested in Morigaon

Eight more persons having alleged links with jehadi organisations have been arrested in Moirabari in Assam’s Morigaon district on Thursday.

The linkmen were arrested after the Morigaon Police conducted search operations at the Sarusola Girls Madrassa. The linkmen have been arrested for interrogation.

Earlier today, the police arrested a jehadi linkman identified as Mufti Mustafa, the head of Jamiulhuda Madrassa at Moirabari. He had alleged links with terror outfit Al-Qaeda. The police seized various documents including a bank passbook and mobile phones from Mustafa’s possession. The Madrassa was also sealed by the police.

Meanwhile, another linkman identified as Afsarul has been arrested from Milanpur in Morigaon.