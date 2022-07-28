Assam: JE Claims Another Life in Kampur

For the past few months, Assam is facing another serious health issue other than Covid-19. Mosquito-borne disease Japanese Encephalitis has claimed many lives in the state. It has become more critical after severe flood situation in Assam.

On Thursday, one more death has been reported due to JE in Nagaon district. The deceased has been identified as Prabin Chandra Baruah from Amravati area situated in Kampur, Nagaon. He was being treated at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital where he was declared death. Till now, five deaths have been reported from Kampur, Kathiatali and Kasuwa of Nagaon district.

So far, it has claimed over 44 lives across Assam, according to National Health Mission Assam. In the month of July itself 274 JE cases has been reported in Assam. Due to the rising cases of JE, NHM Assam has issued several guidelines to tackle the situation.

As per the data by the Ministry of Health and Welfare of the Government of India, 660 deaths due to JE have been reported in Assam from 2015 to 2021.

Japanese Encephalitis is a disease that spreads through infected mosquito bites. It mostly spreads in rural areas. The onset of monsoon season and flood has triggered to mosquito breeding in the state. The common symptoms of JE are high fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma and seizures.

NHM Assam has issued few preventive measures which includes, wearing light coloured with long sleeve clothing and trousers, use of mosquito nets while sleeping, not allowing water to accumulate in the empty containers, avoid going to areas with water accumulation during dusk and dawn as the mosquitoes are more active in those times.