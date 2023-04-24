80% of River Water Unusable in India: Central Pollution Control Board

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's alarming data, the waters of 31 rivers in India are severely polluted, with nearly 80 percent of the water in the rivers being deemed unusable.

The test, which covered 145 rivers across the country, revealed that water from these 31 rivers is unfit for use due to the presence of toxic substances.

The report highlights that inaccurate dumping of toxins in rivers is the leading cause of water pollution. The rivers in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, and Kashmir, and parts of Delhi are the worst affected. The data suggests that there are 30 milligrams of toxic substances per liter of water in these rivers, indicating a severe threat to the health of the people and the environment.

The contamination of these rivers is a matter of great concern as they are a major source of water for irrigation, domestic use, and industrial purposes. The pollution of these rivers is a threat to public health and the ecosystem. It is essential to take immediate action to tackle the issue of water pollution, including stringent measures to regulate industrial effluent discharge, sewage treatment, and solid waste management.

The report calls for the implementation of sustainable measures to reduce pollution in rivers, including increased public awareness, monitoring and evaluation of water quality, and strong penalties for those who pollute water bodies.