Assam: Massive Fire Destroys Cloth Shop, Residence in Dhubri

A massive fire broke out in Sonakhuli village of Dhubri district in Assam during the wee hours of Monday.

The fire caused extensive damage to a cloth shop owned by Ansar Ali.

The fire broke out around 1 am, and it quickly spread, completely gutting the shop, residence and destroyed goods worth Rs 3-4 lakh.

According to initial reports, an electrical short circuit is believed to have caused the fire.

As soon as the Halakura police were informed of the incident, they rushed to the spot and informed the fire brigade. The fire brigade arrived promptly and, with the help of the locals and police, was able to douse the fire. The fire was brought under control within a few hours, but not before causing significant damage to the cloth shop and its contents.

Ansar Ali, the owner of the shop, expressed his shock and dismay at the incident, saying that he had invested a lot of his time and money in the shop.

Earlier on April 20, a massive fire broke out at Dakhin Chenimari in Assam’s Laharighat town Thursday, gutting at least five residencies.

Although, prompt action by the local people helped to douse the fire to some extent before the fire tenders could reach the spot.

Meanwhile, the agitated locals created a ruckus in the area and pelted stones targeting the fire tenders for reaching the spot late.

Sources informed that the damage to the fire tenders were quiet massive. However, the local police personnel reached the spot immediately and managed to get hold of the situation.