80% Unidentified Drivers? Union Demands Govt Action After CM’s Statement

The standoff between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the state’s cab drivers intensified after the CM’s Independence Day remarks, in which he described taxi service drivers, particularly those of Ola and Uber, as “unknown.”

Despite mounting criticism, Sarma stood by his statement, clarifying that his concern lies with “strangers” rather than “known people.” “If some drivers stop driving their vehicles, I will be pleased. Let them stop driving. I am speaking the truth—I am referring to strangers. Known people don’t need to be restrained. I am only talking about strangers. This government is anti-stranger. What I have been saying has been proven true,” the CM reiterated.

The Assam State Drivers’ Association has now formally addressed the Chief Minister through a letter, expressing concern over the issue of workplace safety and livelihood security for identified cab drivers in the state.

“If it is indeed true that nearly 80% of cab drivers operating in Assam are ‘unidentified drivers’ as per the government’s own records, we accept this with concern. However, in such circumstances, the security and welfare of identified cab drivers must become a priority,” the association wrote.

Placing its demands before the government, the union sought:

Proper identification and regulation of drivers currently operating without formal recognition. Legal safeguards to ensure workplace safety for identified cab drivers. Clear policies and support systems to make identified drivers self-reliant with guaranteed income models. Livelihood security measures such as insurance, loan access, provident fund, and monitoring mechanisms. A transparent statement from the Chief Minister detailing long-term welfare steps already taken and future plans for identified cab drivers.

The association clarified that its intention was not to oppose the government but to seek cooperation. “If you take concrete steps for the welfare of identified cab drivers, every member of the Assam State Drivers’ Association will extend full support and cooperation,” the letter stated.

The controversy underscores a growing divide between the state government and transport workers at a time when app-based cab services have become central to urban mobility in Assam.

