“If Some Stop Driving, I Will Be Pleased”: Assam CM on ‘Unknown’ Drivers

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state cab drivers are embroiled in a growing controversy following the CM’s Independence Day remarks, in which he referred to taxi service drivers, particularly those of Ola and Uber, as “unknown.”

Responding to criticism from the Assam State Driver Union and other cab drivers’ organisations, the Chief Minister stood by his statement, emphasizing that his concern is with “strangers” and not “known people.” He remarked, “If some drivers stop driving their vehicles, I will be pleased. Let them stop driving. I am speaking the truth—I am referring to strangers. Known people don’t need to be restrained. I am only talking about strangers. This government is anti-stranger. What I have been saying has been proven true.”

Earlier, three major cab drivers’ organisations—the All Assam Cab Operators’ Union, Sadau Asom Cab Mazdoor Sangha, and the All Guwahati Cab Drivers’ Union—joined forces on Sunday to launch a strong attack on the state government and its Transport Department.

The organisations accused the Transport Department of “oppressing” cab drivers and enabling the rise of “unknown elements” in the sector, arguing that the department, as the licensing authority, bears responsibility for the situation. They contended that the government has effectively empowered these “unknown elements” through its actions.

Demanding that the Chief Minister retract his statement by August, the cab drivers warned of escalating protests if their demands are not met. “If the Chief Minister does not admit his mistake, we will take to the streets. Motor workers across Assam will join in the protest. We will enforce a complete chakka bandh across the state, and if necessary, we will also stage demonstrations in Delhi,” the organisations declared.

The unions directly challenged the CM to define what he meant by “unknown elements” and expressed that the Chief Minister’s remarks had deeply hurt them. “We want our identity back. The Chief Minister has forced the cab drivers of Assam into a battle we never wanted. Do not do politics at our expense. We work hard only to earn two square meals a day,” they said.

The cab drivers also sought to keep their struggle free from communal politics. “Do not drag Hindu-Muslim politics into the lives of cab drivers,” they asserted. They clarified that their aim is survival, not wealth accumulation. “We don’t have any miraculous dreams of buying land, houses, buildings, or luxury cars. We drive cabs simply to survive. Our only struggle is to somehow pay the EMI of our vehicles,” they added.

The controversy has exposed a widening rift between the Assam government and the state’s cab drivers, with the prospect of statewide agitation looming if the impasse continues.

