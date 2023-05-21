Assam

83 Sub-Inspectors (SI) Transferred By Order of Assam DGP, Deets Inside

On Saturday, hours after transferring Superintendents of Police and Additional Superintendents of Police, the Assam Director General of Police GP Singh issued transfer orders of around 83 sub-inspectors of different DEFs/Organizations/Units.
A suspicious death incident of Morikolong sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha has forced the state home department to make various replacements in the last 72 hours.

On Saturday, hours after transferring Superintendents of Police and Additional Superintendents of Police, the Assam Director General of Police GP Singh issued transfer orders of around 83 sub-inspectors of different DEFs/Organizations/Units.

Sub-Inspectors p1
Sub-Inspectors p1
Sub-Inspectors P2
Sub-Inspectors P2
Sub-Inspectors P3
Sub-Inspectors P3

According to a notification, the transfer order was issued against existing vacancies in the other DEFs/Organizations/Units.

Earlier, Social media sensation and vigilant Assam cop Anand Mishra (Asstt. Inspector General of Police (Sports), was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur, while, Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa Superintendent of police; Lakhimpur has been transferred and posted as Asstt. Inspector General (Sports), Assam. 

On the other hand, Leena Doley, Superintendent of police, Nagaon was transferred and posted as Superintendent of police, Hailakandi and Nabaneet Mahanta, Superintendent of Police, Hailakandi is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Nagaon.

Interestingly, four police officials including Rupjyoti Kalita Additional SP (Crime), Nagaon were closed to Assam Police Headquarters last Friday.

