After Transferring SPs, Assam Police Now Reshuffles Addl SPs

Just a few hours after transferring Superintendents of Police, the HOME (A) department made another reshuffle in the Assam Police on Saturday.
In a notification dated May 20, 2023, the HOME (A) department transferred at least five Additional Superintendents of Police.
As per the order, the following Additional SPs were transferred and posted to other districts:
Shri Suprotive Lal Baruah, APS (DR_2010), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Morigaon is transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Nagaon with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Tridip Pratim Kumbang, APS transferred.
Shri Partha Protim Saikia, APS (DR-2013), 2 i/c, 7th A.P.Bn., Charaikhola, Kokrajhar is transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (Crime), Nagaon with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Rupjyoti Kalita, APS transferred.
Shri Dhrubajyoti Nath, APS (DR-2013), Addl. Superintendent of Police (Kaziranga National Park) under STF, Assam is transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Morigaon with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Suprotive Lal Baruah, APS transferred.
Shri Rupjyoti Kalita, APS (DR-2015), Addl. Superintendent of Police (Crime), Nagaon is transferred and his service are attached with Assam Police Headquarters, Ulubari, Guwahati until further orders.
Shri Tridip Pratim Kumbang, APS (DR-2015), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Nagaon is transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Tamulpur against existing vacancy.
Notably, amid the ongoing investigation of the suspicious death of the Morikolong sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha and other cases related to the incident, four police officials including Rupjyoti Kalita were closed to Assam Police Headquarters on Friday.
It may be mentioned that earlier today, the HOME (A) department made a reshuffle of Superintendents of Police.