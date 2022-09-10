860 kgs Ganja Seized in Assam’s Karbi Anglong, 3 Arrested

In a joint operation by the Assam Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 860 kgs of ganja and 40.70 grams of suspected heroin were seized from a truck in Karbi Anglong district of Assam early on Saturday.

Acting on a specific input, a naka checking was set up at Lahorijan near the Assam-Nagaland border under Khatkhati police station jurisdiction.

At about 2 am, a truck coming from Manipur was intercepted and on thorough checking of the vehicle, a total of 80 packets of ganja weighing 860 kgs and three soap boxes containing 40.70 grams suspected to be heroin have been recovered.

The illegal drugs were hidden inside a secret chamber of the body of the truck.

Three persons have been arrested in connection to the seizure. The arrested persons have been identified as Filter Kalita (32), Dipak Mahato (26) and Rahul Tamang (19).

It may be mentioned that the seized ganja has a market value worth Rs 1 crore.

Further investigation is underway into the case.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the Karbi Anglong Police and wrote, “Yet another success in @assampolice’s drive to curb the menace of drugs. Early in the morning today, @karbianglongpol seized 860 kg Ganja and 40 gram Heroin hidden in a secret chamber in a truck at Lahorijan, Karbi Anglong. Good work.”