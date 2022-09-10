Nepal: At Least 2 Dead, 11 Others Missing in Landslides

At least two people have been killed and 11 others are missing in the recent wave of floods and landslides in Nepal.

Due to the incessant rainfall since Friday, the Lasku nad Mahakali River have been flooded resulting in many houses and bridges being swept away in many areas of Darchula district on Saturday.

According to the police, many people were rescued after the landslide.

As per the official, the deaths are reported from the Naugad Village Council of Darchula where a woman and a girl were buried under the debris of the landslide.

Over a dozen houses have been swept by the flood in Khalanga, the district headquarter. A few vehicles were also swept away in the flood, which caused permanent damage to a suspension and a concrete bridge.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are underway by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local administration.