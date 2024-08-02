880 Lives Lost To Assam Floods From 2019 to 2023: Home Ministry

NESAC and DOS have also identified 271 wetlands that can channel excess water from rivers, including the Brahmaputra, during the monsoon season. They have developed a Flood Early Warning System (FLEWS) for the Brahmaputra basin based on numerical rainfall prediction and a physics-based distributed hydrological model within a Geographic Information System (GIS) domain. Alerts are provided to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) with a lead time of 24 to 36 hours.