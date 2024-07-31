Assam Floods: 6 Districts Hit Harder, Even as Number of Affected People Drops

The flood situation in Assam has deteriorated, with the number of affected districts rising from four to six in the past 48 hours, according to the latest bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). Despite this, the total number of affected people has decreased from 23,201 to 17,821.
Golaghat remains the most severely impacted district, with 10,854 individuals grappling with floodwaters. It is followed by Nagaon with 6,161 affected people, and Sivasagar with 668 individuals affected.
The total crop area impacted by the floods has increased from 2,941.5 hectares to 3,010.41 hectares. As of Tuesday, 116 villages across 14 revenue circles are affected, up from 95 villages in 11 revenue circles the previous day.
Relief efforts are underway with 327 inmates currently sheltered in relief camps located in Nagaon, Dhemaji, and Sivasagar districts. Additionally, 5,874 non-camp inmates are taking refuge in relief distribution centers, primarily in Golaghat district.
Approximately 23,760 animals are affected across Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat districts. Reports of house damage have emerged from Nagaon, Golaghat, and Sivasagar, with 809 partially damaged kuccha houses and 103 partially damaged pukka houses. Fully kuccha houses have reported 483 instances of damage, and fully pukka houses have seen 192 incidents of damage. Additionally, 353 incidents involving damage to huts and cattle sheds for other reasons have been reported in Nagaon district.
The situation remains critical, with ongoing efforts to provide aid and manage the impacts of the floods.