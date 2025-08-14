9 Assam Police Personnel Get Special Service Medals; 35 Awarded for Outstanding Service

In a mark of recognition for exemplary service, several officers and personnel of Assam Police have been conferred with prestigious awards on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.

Indrani Baruah, Deputy Inspector General of Police (CWR), Guwahati, has been honoured with the Chief Minister’s Special Service Medal in a Crisis Situation.

According to a notification issued by the Governor of Assam, a total of nine officers and personnel received the Chief Minister’s Special Service Medal in a Crisis Situation, while 35 officers and personnel were awarded the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Outstanding Service.

Recipients of the Chief Minister’s Special Service Medal in a Crisis Situation include:

Rajen Singh, IPS, Senior Superintendent of Police, Golaghat

Nabaneet Mahanta, APS, Senior Superintendent of Police, Goalpara

Partha Protim Das, IPS, Senior Superintendent of Police, Sribhumi

Mayank Kumar, IPS, Senior Superintendent of Police, Dima-Hasao

Viku L. Achumi, IPS, SDPO, Maibong, Dima-Hasao

Station Officer Prasanta Pegu, F&ES, Assam

Boatman Guna Mani Ray, Goalpara DEF

Emergency Rescuer Dibakar Saikia, F&ES, Assam

Recipients of the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Outstanding Service include:

Vivek Raj Singh, IPS, Inspector General of Police (T&AP), Assam

Bedanta Madhav Rajkhowa, IPS, Sr. Supdt. of Police-II, Directorate V&AC, Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati

Musleh Uddin Ahmed, IPS, Comdt., 1st APBn, Ligiripukhuri, Nazira, Sivasagar

Longnit Terang, IPS, Assistant Inspector General of Police (L&O), Assam

Akshat Garg, IPS, Sr. Supdt. of Police, Chirang

Sarmistha Barua, APS, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Welfare), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati

Ashif Ahmed, APS, Supdt. of Police (SCRB), CID, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati

Moramee Das, APS, Additional Supdt. of Police, CID, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati

Moitrayee Deka, APS, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Guwahati

Anurag Sarmah, APS, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Guwahati City

Dinesh Pratap Singh Rathore, IPS, I/C Co-District, Margherita, Tinsukia

Other notable awardees include officers from various districts, units, and specialized branches such as the Directorate of V&AC, CID, Border Organization, Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES), APBn, DEF, and Police Commissionerates across Assam.

These awards recognize outstanding courage, dedication, and exemplary service in challenging situations, underscoring Assam Police’s commitment to public safety and law enforcement excellence.

