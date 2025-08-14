9 Assam Police Personnel Get Special Service Medals; 35 Awarded for Outstanding Service

In a mark of recognition for exemplary service, several officers and personnel of Assam Police have been conferred with prestigious awards on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.
Indrani Baruah, Deputy Inspector General of Police (CWR), Guwahati, has been honoured with the Chief Minister’s Special Service Medal in a Crisis Situation.
According to a notification issued by the Governor of Assam, a total of nine officers and personnel received the Chief Minister’s Special Service Medal in a Crisis Situation, while 35 officers and personnel were awarded the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Outstanding Service.
Recipients of the Chief Minister’s Special Service Medal in a Crisis Situation include:
Rajen Singh, IPS, Senior Superintendent of Police, Golaghat
Nabaneet Mahanta, APS, Senior Superintendent of Police, Goalpara
Partha Protim Das, IPS, Senior Superintendent of Police, Sribhumi
Mayank Kumar, IPS, Senior Superintendent of Police, Dima-Hasao
Viku L. Achumi, IPS, SDPO, Maibong, Dima-Hasao
Station Officer Prasanta Pegu, F&ES, Assam
Boatman Guna Mani Ray, Goalpara DEF
Emergency Rescuer Dibakar Saikia, F&ES, Assam
Recipients of the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Outstanding Service include:
Vivek Raj Singh, IPS, Inspector General of Police (T&AP), Assam
Bedanta Madhav Rajkhowa, IPS, Sr. Supdt. of Police-II, Directorate V&AC, Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati
Musleh Uddin Ahmed, IPS, Comdt., 1st APBn, Ligiripukhuri, Nazira, Sivasagar
Longnit Terang, IPS, Assistant Inspector General of Police (L&O), Assam
Akshat Garg, IPS, Sr. Supdt. of Police, Chirang
Sarmistha Barua, APS, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Welfare), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati
Ashif Ahmed, APS, Supdt. of Police (SCRB), CID, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati
Moramee Das, APS, Additional Supdt. of Police, CID, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati
Moitrayee Deka, APS, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Guwahati
Anurag Sarmah, APS, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Guwahati City
Dinesh Pratap Singh Rathore, IPS, I/C Co-District, Margherita, Tinsukia
Other notable awardees include officers from various districts, units, and specialized branches such as the Directorate of V&AC, CID, Border Organization, Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES), APBn, DEF, and Police Commissionerates across Assam.
These awards recognize outstanding courage, dedication, and exemplary service in challenging situations, underscoring Assam Police’s commitment to public safety and law enforcement excellence.
