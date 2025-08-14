Advertisment
Assam Top Stories

9 Assam Police Personnel Get Special Service Medals; 35 Awarded for Outstanding Service

Indrani Baruah, Deputy Inspector General of Police (CWR), Guwahati, has been honoured with the Chief Minister’s Special Service Medal in a Crisis Situation.

PratidinTime News Desk
In a mark of recognition for exemplary service, several officers and personnel of Assam Police have been conferred with prestigious awards on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.

According to a notification issued by the Governor of Assam, a total of nine officers and personnel received the Chief Minister’s Special Service Medal in a Crisis Situation, while 35 officers and personnel were awarded the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Outstanding Service.

Recipients of the Chief Minister’s Special Service Medal in a Crisis Situation include:

  • Rajen Singh, IPS, Senior Superintendent of Police, Golaghat

  • Nabaneet Mahanta, APS, Senior Superintendent of Police, Goalpara

  • Partha Protim Das, IPS, Senior Superintendent of Police, Sribhumi

  • Mayank Kumar, IPS, Senior Superintendent of Police, Dima-Hasao

  • Viku L. Achumi, IPS, SDPO, Maibong, Dima-Hasao

  • Station Officer Prasanta Pegu, F&ES, Assam

  • Boatman Guna Mani Ray, Goalpara DEF

  • Emergency Rescuer Dibakar Saikia, F&ES, Assam

Recipients of the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Outstanding Service include:

  • Vivek Raj Singh, IPS, Inspector General of Police (T&AP), Assam

  • Bedanta Madhav Rajkhowa, IPS, Sr. Supdt. of Police-II, Directorate V&AC, Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati

  • Musleh Uddin Ahmed, IPS, Comdt., 1st APBn, Ligiripukhuri, Nazira, Sivasagar

  • Longnit Terang, IPS, Assistant Inspector General of Police (L&O), Assam

  • Akshat Garg, IPS, Sr. Supdt. of Police, Chirang

  • Sarmistha Barua, APS, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Welfare), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati

  • Ashif Ahmed, APS, Supdt. of Police (SCRB), CID, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati

  • Moramee Das, APS, Additional Supdt. of Police, CID, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati

  • Moitrayee Deka, APS, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Guwahati

  • Anurag Sarmah, APS, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Guwahati City

  • Dinesh Pratap Singh Rathore, IPS, I/C Co-District, Margherita, Tinsukia

Other notable awardees include officers from various districts, units, and specialized branches such as the Directorate of V&AC, CID, Border Organization, Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES), APBn, DEF, and Police Commissionerates across Assam.

These awards recognize outstanding courage, dedication, and exemplary service in challenging situations, underscoring Assam Police’s commitment to public safety and law enforcement excellence.

