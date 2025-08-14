Partha Sarathi Mahanta Conferred President’s Medal for Distinguished Service

Guwahati Police Commissioner, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, has been honoured with the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service for his outstanding contributions to policing.

Additionally, three officers from the force have been conferred with the prestigious President’s Gallantry Award in recognition of their exemplary courage and dedication to duty.

The recipients of the President’s Gallantry Award are: SP Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, SDPO Hemanta Kumar Boro, and Constable Akhil Ranjan Das.

Moreover, a total of 13 officers from the Assam Police have received the President’s Meritorious Service Medal this year:

IG Sanjukta Parashar

IG Vivek Raj Singh

Commandant Jayshree Khercha

SP Hridyajit Barman

SP Nomal Mahatta

Commandant Debashish Bora

Commandant Tabu Ram Pegu

DSP Nirmal Chandra Biswas

Inspector Lalit Saikia

Sub-Inspector Akhil Kumar Das

Inspector Dhruba Sarki

Deputy Commandant Navin Chandra Sharma

Sub-Inspector Rabindra Singh

The honours also extended to the Fire & Emergency Services department, where three personnel have been awarded the President’s Meritorious Service Medal:

Station Officer Ashok Das

Leading Fireman Khagen Chandra Kalita

Station Officer Tarak Chandra Talukdar

In the Home Guards division, Dr. Shantanu Roy Choudhury has been conferred with the President’s Meritorious Service Medal.

These awards recognise the bravery, service, and commitment of Assam’s law enforcement and emergency service personnel, underscoring their vital role in maintaining safety and security in the state.

