Partha Sarathi Mahanta Conferred President’s Medal for Distinguished Service

Guwahati Police Commissioner, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, has been honoured with the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service for his outstanding contributions to policing.
Additionally, three officers from the force have been conferred with the prestigious President’s Gallantry Award in recognition of their exemplary courage and dedication to duty.
The recipients of the President’s Gallantry Award are: SP Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, SDPO Hemanta Kumar Boro, and Constable Akhil Ranjan Das.
Moreover, a total of 13 officers from the Assam Police have received the President’s Meritorious Service Medal this year:
- IG Sanjukta Parashar
- IG Vivek Raj Singh
- Commandant Jayshree Khercha
- SP Hridyajit Barman
- SP Nomal Mahatta
- Commandant Debashish Bora
- Commandant Tabu Ram Pegu
- DSP Nirmal Chandra Biswas
- Inspector Lalit Saikia
- Sub-Inspector Akhil Kumar Das
- Inspector Dhruba Sarki
- Deputy Commandant Navin Chandra Sharma
- Sub-Inspector Rabindra Singh
The honours also extended to the Fire & Emergency Services department, where three personnel have been awarded the President’s Meritorious Service Medal:
- Station Officer Ashok Das
- Leading Fireman Khagen Chandra Kalita
- Station Officer Tarak Chandra Talukdar
In the Home Guards division, Dr. Shantanu Roy Choudhury has been conferred with the President’s Meritorious Service Medal.
These awards recognise the bravery, service, and commitment of Assam’s law enforcement and emergency service personnel, underscoring their vital role in maintaining safety and security in the state.
