9 Days After Abduction, Gauripur Police Rescue Minor Girl; One Suspect Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, the Gauripur police have successfully rescued a minor girl who had been abducted nine days ago from Geramari Second Khanda village. The authorities also arrested one of the accused kidnappers, identified as Anarul Haque, in connection with the case.

The incident came to light when the girl’s family lodged a formal complaint at the Gauripur Police Station, reporting that the youth had forcibly taken their daughter to Malti Khamar. Acting promptly, the police registered the case and carried out a focused investigation, which led to the safe recovery of the minor girl.

The police have confirmed that the marathon interrogation of the accused is ongoing as part of the ongoing investigation into the abduction.

The timely action by the Gauripur police has been widely appreciated by the local community, reflecting the authorities’ commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of children in the area.

