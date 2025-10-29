Golaghat Woman Escapes Kidnapping Bid, Jumps From Moving E-Rickshaw

A sensational incident in broad daylight has created panic in Golaghat town, after two e-rickshaw drivers allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman on Wednesday.

According to reports, Nilakshi Baruah from Krishna Nagar had boarded a battery rickshaw from a private nursing home after visiting a relative, and was on her way home. The rickshaw had two drivers on board, who reportedly communicated in coded language before suddenly diverting the vehicle from the regular route and speeding towards an unknown location.

Sensing danger, the terrified woman resisted and questioned their intention, but was threatened by the drivers. Realising she was in serious danger, Nilakshi jumped from the moving e-rickshaw to save herself. She sustained serious injuries while trying to escape.

Locals immediately informed the police, who reached the scene and detained both e-rickshaw drivers. The incident has triggered shock and outrage across Golaghat, with growing concerns over women’s safety in public transport.

Police have begun an investigation, and further interrogation is underway to determine whether the accused are linked to any larger criminal network.

The incident has sparked a strong public reaction, with citizens demanding stricter security measures and background verification of e-rickshaw drivers in Golaghat town.

