9 Health Workers Suspended in Dima Hasao

The Joint Director of Health Services of Assam’s Dima Hasao district has suspended nine health care workers of the Khepre Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Haflong.

The health workers have been suspended due to irregularity and negligence in performing their duties. The nine workers have been placed under suspension till departmental enquiry is completed.

The suspended persons include one MBBS doctor, two pharmacist, four nurses and two grade IV workers of the health centre.

According to reports, the doctors who are posted in Dima Hasao prefer to work only in Haflong, which has resulted in the deterioration of medical facilities in rural areas of the district.

The PHC used to cater to the medical needs of people in villages neighbouring Khepre.