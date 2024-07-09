9 Rhinos Among 159 Animals Lost To Floods In Assam's Kaziranga

As many as nine rhinos have been lost to floods as Kaziranga National Park in Assam remains inundated. According to a fresh report on animal deaths at the national park, the cumulative total has gone up to 159 on Tuesday.
The report mentioned that 133 animals have been rescued so far by the authorities in Kaziranga. Drowning remains the major cause of animal death claiming 141 lives, while 14 died while undergoing treatment, and two died from vehicle hits.
Meanwhile, out of the 233 camps across different ranges of the Kaziranga National Park, as many as 62 remain flooded with water levels rising up to five feet, the report stated. This includes nine camps in Agratoli, 22 in Kaziranga, 19 in Bagori, four in Burhapahar, three in Bokakhat, three under Biswanath WL division, and two under Nagaon WL division.
The report also mentioned that the water level at Pasighat and Dibrugarh are below the danger level. However, the level of water at Numaligarh, Nimatighat, Tezpur and Dhansirimukh are still above the danger level.