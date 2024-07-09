Assam Floods: 138 Wild Animals, Including 6 Rhinos Dead in Kaziranga National Park

As of 9th July 2024, Kaziranga National Park has been significantly impacted by floods, with several camps inundated across the region. The rescue efforts have been extensive, resulting in the rescue and treatment of a total of 100 animals, while unfortunately, 138 animals have lost their lives.
The park authorities have rescued a total of 238 animals, including species such as Hog Deer, Swamp Deer, Indian Hare, Rhesus Macaque, Otter (Pup), Rhino, Elephant, Sambar, Jungle Cat, and Scops Owl. Of these, 53 animals have been successfully released back into the wild after treatment, while 25 animals are currently under care.
Sadly, 138 animals did not survive the floods, despite efforts to save them. Causes of death include drowning, injuries from vehicle hits, and other flood-related incidents.
Several camps within Kaziranga National Park have been inundated, affecting operations and necessitating evacuation measures across different divisions, including Biswanath Wildlife Division, Nagaon Wildlife Division, and others.
The water levels at key points such as Dhansiri Mukh, Passighat, Dibrugarh, Neamatighat, Numaligarh, and Tezpur have been fluctuating around danger levels, posing ongoing challenges to rescue and relief operations.
The authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, collaborating with wildlife experts and rescue teams to mitigate the impact of the floods on the park's diverse wildlife.
On the other hand, the flood situation in Assam has taken a severe turn, impacting numerous districts and leading to widespread displacement and damage. According to the morning water level observed on the Central Water Commission (CWC) website as of 9:00 AM on July 9, 2024, several rivers are flowing above the danger level.
These include the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat (Jorhat), Tezpur (Sonitpur), Guwahati (Kamrup), and Dhubri (Dhubri); the Burhidihing at Chenimari (Dibrugarh); the Dikhou at Sivasagar; the Disang at Nanglamuraghat (Sivasagar); the Kopili at Dharamtul (Nagaon); and the Kushiyara at Karimganj.
The floods have affected a total of 91 revenue circles, 3,154 villages, and approximately 18,80,783 people. Currently, 245 relief camps have been set up, housing 48,124 individuals.