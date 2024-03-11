9-Year-Old Aaradhyaa Dhanuka Sets Assam Hula Hooping Record

Aaradhyaa Dhanuka created a record in Hula Hooping for the longest duration and registered her name in the Assam Book of Records.
In her age group, Aaradhyaa kept doing Hula Hooping twirls while dancing, using a Hula Hoop around her neck. Recently, she completed 882 spins in 10 minutes and 2 seconds.
Even without any formal training, Aaradhyaa has performed exceptionally well with the highest and fastest performance in the presence of Assam Book of Records (ABR) officials.
Appreciating Aaradhyaa's flexibility and quickness, she was granted approval for the state record.
Aaradhyaa Dhanuka is the daughter of Guwahati's young Industrialist Ghanshyam-Swati Dhanuka and grand-daughter of eminent social worker Ashok-Kusum Dhanuka studying in grade IV of Sanskriti The Gurukul.
This achievement of Aaradhyaa at the tender age of 9 years has made everyone proud across the state.