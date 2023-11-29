Amrit Brikshya Andolan, Assam’s Mega Plantation Drive Bags 9 World Records

Assam on Wednesday received nine Guinness World Record certificates for achieving a historic feat in the mega plantation drive ‘Amrit Brikshya Andolan’ conducted in the months of September and October.
The certificates were received by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from the Guinness World Records Adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar in an event held at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakhetra in Guwahati today.
A total of 1,11,17,781 seedlings of commercially valuable tree species were planted across the state on a single day on September 17 as part of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan (tree plantation movement).
The entire process was conducted using the 'Jan Bhagidaari' approach, which involved the participation of various groups such as Self-Help Groups, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, educational institutions, police personnel, tea garden workers, government officials, and other citizens.
The nine categories in which Assam received the Guinness World Record certificates are:
First category - Longest Line of Potted Saplings
This record was made at Veterinary College Field in Guwahati by Kamrup East Forest Division and 22.22 km long line of 3,22,444 poly potted saplings were arranged in a spiral form with lighting.
Second category - Largest Number of Saplings Distributed at one venue in 24 hours
This record was made when saplings arranged in the spiral form at the Veterinary College Field were distributed. A total of 3,22,444 seedlings were distributed.
Third category - Most Trees Planted by a Team in 24 hours
This record was made when 9,21,730 saplings were successfully planted in 100 hectares degraded forest land in Bhairabkunda Reserve Forests of Udalguri district.
Fourth category - Most Trees Planted by a Team in One Hour
This record was made when a total of 3,31,929 saplings were successfully planted in one hour by a team of 8,900 persons.
Fifth category - Largest Potted Saplings Mosaic
This record was achieved in Tinsukia district by Digboi Forest Division when potted saplings mosaic in 8,563.01 sq metres was made depicting map of Assam and showing rhinoceros in the centre of the mosaic. A total of 6,32,000 saplings were used in making this mosaic.
Sixth category – This record was made at Geleki in Sivasagar district when a total of 1,229 girl students planted 1,229 agar seedlings simultaneously in just 58 seconds.
Seventh category – This record was made when a lesson on Environmental Conservation and Sustainability was given online by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force of Assam on September 11 that was viewed by 70,490 persons and more than 10 lakh people later.
Eighth category – This record was made when a total of 71,82,358 photographs of people planting trees were uploaded online on the Amrit Brikhya Andolan portal.
Ninth category - Most Pledges Received for an Environmental Sustainability Campaign in one month (Online), a total of 47,28,898 online pledges have been taken to plant trees and protect them.
Earlier, the Assam Government received a Guinness World Record in the month of April 2023 for the record-making achievement of the "largest Bihu dance and largest dhol drum ensemble". The feat was achieved by 11,304 folk dancers and 2,548 drummers who performed at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.