90% Confirmed That Charred Body Not of Sunil Gogoi, Await Forensic Report: Assam CM

As the mystery into Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) contractor Sunil Gogoi’s murder in Dhakuakhana deepens, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that there are 90 percent chance that the charred body that was recovered is not that of Sunil.
Addressing the media in Guwahati earlier on Monday, the Assam Chief Minister said that no proper conclusion can be obtained till the forensic report is revealed. He further urged the people to await for the report.
CM Sarma said, “According to the police investigation, the body that was recovered in Dhakuakhana on June 2 is not Sunil Gogoi's. The police investigation has reached such a phase where it can be ascertained that the body is not Gogoi's. Commenting much on this issue would not be ethical. However, based on the enquiries that have been done in different levels so far, we can be 90 percent sure that the body is not Sunil Gogoi's.”
“This is an observation of the police. But this needs to be proven by science. The forensic reports will arrive from Hyderabad either on Tuesday or Wednesday. Gogoi's DNA sample has been collected and other tests that are required have been done. We cannot completely defy to this that the body is not of the worker. There is a possibility of this. But till date nothing is clear because there is no proper evidence to this. We only have to wait for a day or two. Only then we can come to a conclusion. Therefore, don’t regard my comments as 100 percent true. This is only an observation of the police,” he added.
It may be mentioned that a horrific murder took place in Assam’s Dhakuakhana, as miscreants killed and set ablaze the JJM contractor Sunil Gogoi. According to reports, Gogoi was first murdered and then set ablaze with bamboo stored in the field, located approximately 200 meters from his residence in Sumoni. His head was chopped off, and the body was partially burnt. Gogoi's belongings, including a machete "daa," a sandal and a bamboo stick, were found at the scene.
However, after two weeks of relentless police investigation, it was revealed that the day Sunil Gogoi went missing, a mason identified as Jahangir who worked with Gogoi has also been untraceable. Further, a belt recovered from the incident spot belongs to Jahangir Hussain. This has raised concerns whether the decapitated body actually was of Sunil Gogoi and if it belongs to him then where is the missing mason Jahangir. Therefore, pending forensic examination reports would clear the air on the entire matter.