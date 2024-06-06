Lakhimpur Police Announce Cash Reward for Information in JJM Contractor's Murder

The Lakhimpur Police has announced a significant cash reward to any informant who would provide any details regarding the heinous murder of JJM contractor and BJP leader Sunil Gogoi in Dhakuakhana.
The Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police (SP) in a communiqué issued on Thursday stated that a cash reward would be offered to any person providing relevant information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators.
The police further assured the public that the identity of any informant will be strictly protected to ensure their safety. People have been asked to contact on phone number 6026900825.
The official notice read, "Suitable cash reward announced by the Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur to any person who provides information regarding the person/persons in connection with Dhakuakhana PS Case No-39/24, U/S-120(B)/302/201/34 IPC regarding murder of Sunil Gogoi, S/O- Lt. Lakhen Gogoi of Vill.- Sapotia Chetia Gaon PS-Dhakuakhana, Dist.-Lakhimpur, Assam. The identity of the informant will be kept secret. Please contact phone number 6026900825."
It may be mentioned that a horrific murder took place in Assam’s Dhakuakhana, as miscreants killed and set ablaze the JJM contractor Sunil Gogoi. According to reports, Gogoi was first murdered and then set ablaze with bamboo stored in the field, located approximately 200 meters from his residence in Sumoni. His head was chopped off, and the body was partially burnt. Gogoi's belongings, including a machete "daa," a sandal and a bamboo stick, were found at the scene.
The incident took place on June 1 when Gogoi ventured out of his house around 8 pm in search of a frog.
Gogoi's recent involvement in the arrest of corrupt executive engineer Jayanta Kumar Goswami of Ghilamara Public Health Technical Division has raised eyebrows. Gogoi's complaint led to Goswami's arrest by the anti-corruption department, where large sums of money were recovered from Goswami's residence.