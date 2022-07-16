90% Drugs Smugglers Held In Assam Are Muslim: Congress MLA Siddique Ahmed

Congress legislator from Assam’s Karimganj South, Siddique Ahmed on Saturday said that almost 90 per cent of the narcotics smugglers held in Assam are Muslim.

However, he added, the minority community does not like him for pointing this out.

Speaking on the drugs menace in the state, Ahmed said, “Almost 90 per cent of the drugs smugglers held in Assam are Muslim. Minorities hate me for saying this.”

The Congress MLA then accused former MLA from South Karimganj and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Aziz Ahmed Khan’s cousin of being involved in smuggling drugs.