EC Sets Feb 16, 27 for Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Polls

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced the poll dates for Assembly elections in three Northeastern states.

The polling in Tripura will be held on February 16 while polling in Meghalaya and Nagaland will be held on February 27.

The results of the assembly poll in the three states will be announced on March 2.

Meanwhile, the term of the three assemblies will be ending on different dates in March.

The five-year term of Nagaland Assembly will expire on March 12, the term of Meghalaya Assembly on March 15 and Tripura Assembly on March 22.

It may be mentioned that the BJP is in power in Tripura and also a part of the coalition government in the other two northeastern states.

Tripura Poll Events:

Date of issue of gazette notification: January 21

Last date of filing nominations: January 30

Date for scrutiny of nominations: January 31

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: February 2

Date of poll: February 16

Date of counting: March 2

Meghalaya and Nagaland Poll Events:

Date of issue of gazette notification: January 31

Last date of filing nominations: February 7

Date for scrutiny of nominations: February 8

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: February 10

Date of poll: February 27

Date of counting: March 2