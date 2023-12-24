95 'Black Spots' Identified on Assam's National Highways

The Centre has identified 95 'black spots' in the national highways of Assam, which makes it the highest in the entire Northeast.
'Black spots' on roads refer to brief sections where accidents or fatalities occur frequently.
Among the 95 NH 'black spots' in Assam, 47 have been rectified, and the remaining 48 have not. Based on the accident records of these dangerous areas in the state, a total of 436 accidents occurred over the last five years, with 304 resulting in fatalities. Guwahati alone has around 30 identified accident-prone spots, reports said.
To meet the goal of zero accidents by 2026, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged deputy commissioners to pinpoint dangerous areas on roads in their districts and implement necessary actions. However, many district authorities have not yet taken steps to address this issue.
According to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, in the north-eastern region, the national highways in Nagaland have 17 black spots, followed by 10 in Sikkim, nine in Tripura, five each in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, and one each in Meghalaya and Mizoram.