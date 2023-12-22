Boosting Road Safety: Assam Police Receives Advanced Traffic Interceptors and Breath Analyzers

These equipment will be distributed across Assam in the most accident prone areas. The deployment of 10 traffic interceptor vehicles equipped with advanced monitoring and enforcement tools will help in enhancing surveillance and deter traffic violations especially over speeding which is the leading cause of accidents and fatalities in Assam The DGP reiterated that two TIVs will be given to Nagaon and Golaghat districts exclusively for deployment in Kazironga National Park for curbing the menace of overspeeding in that segment.