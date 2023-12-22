Boosting Road Safety: Assam Police Receives Advanced Traffic Interceptors and Breath Analyzers

Prasenjit Deb
The Lead Agency on Road Safety, under Transport Department, Assam, in a significant move to encourage road safety measures and strengthen the enforcement in the state has handed over 10 state-of-the-art traffic interceptor vehicles and 150 breath analysers to the Assam Police.
The official equipment handover ceremony took place today at Assam Police Headquarters, Ulubari in Guwahati.
Symbolizing the government's commitment to ensuring safer roads for the citizens of Assam, Minister of Transport, Parimal Suklabaidya formally handed over the equipment to the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, in presence of Senior Officials from Transport Department and Assam Police.
This initiative emphasized the collaborative efforts between the Lead Agency on Road Safety, under Transport Department, Assam and the Assam Police to enhance road safety enforcement in the state.
It comes at a crucial time as the festive season approaches, and many places experience challenging weather conditions, particularly foggy winters.
These equipment will be distributed across Assam in the most accident prone areas. The deployment of 10 traffic interceptor vehicles equipped with advanced monitoring and enforcement tools will help in enhancing surveillance and deter traffic violations especially over speeding which is the leading cause of accidents and fatalities in Assam The DGP reiterated that two TIVs will be given to Nagaon and Golaghat districts exclusively for deployment in Kazironga National Park for curbing the menace of overspeeding in that segment.
Breath analyzers will enhance the enforcement efforts against Drink and Drive Incidents in which Assam registers more cases than national average. With the onset of the festive season, the initiative targets reducing incidents of over speeding and drink and drive in the state which is one of the significant contributor to accidents and fatalities.