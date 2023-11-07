9th APBN Jawan From Assam Goes Missing on Duty in Mizoram

A jawan of the 9th Assam Police Battalion (APBN) in Nagaon’s Barhampur has reportedly gone missing from the Mizoram-Myanmar border, reports said.
As per sources, the jawan went missing while he was deployed in a polling booth in the border areas of Mizoram ahead of the assembly elections in the state.
Nath had gone to Mizoram along with a battalion on October 28. The missing jawan has been identified as Sabin Nath, hailing from Samaguri in Nagaon.
Reports said that he went missing while he was in uniform and he also did not have any kind of weapons with him.
The Mizoram Police along with the high-ranking officials of the battalion have currently launched search operations to trace the missing jawan.