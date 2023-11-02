Missing Assam Jawan Remains Untraceable in Ladakh; His Essentials Reach Home

Two Indian Army officers arrived in Assam’s Dhemaji district to return the essential commodities belonging to the jawan who went missing in Ladakh.
According to reports, Gautam Rajbongshi, a jawan hailing from Dhemaji’s Gogamukh along with three other jawans went missing in Ladakh after an unexpected avalanche occurred near Mount Kun during their routine training activities. The incident had reportedly occurred on October 8.
However, the bodies of the missing soldiers have not been recovered so far. In this regard, the army officers visited his native village in Gogamukh on Thursday and handed over all his baggage which included his clothes, documents and other essential items to his family members.
According to Gautam’s family members, the jawans also stated that due to heavy snowfall in Ladakh at present, rescue operations would not be possible this year. They further said that the searches would begin next year in the month of April or May.
It may be mentioned that after Gautama went missing, his wife Sunu Rajbongshi had also reportedly written a letter to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. In the letter, she had appealed the chief minister to ask the Indian Army to initiate search and rescue operations to trace her husband.