“A Dream Fulfilled, Yet an Emptiness Remains”: Palmee Borthakur on Roi Roi Binale

As the much-awaited film Roi Roi Binale hit theatres across Assam, emotions ran high among fans who gathered since the early hours to watch what was Zubeen Garg’s final cinematic dream.

Among them sat his sister, Palmee Borthakur — overwhelmed with both pride and heartbreak as she witnessed the dream her brother could not live to see realised.

“I’m deeply saddened... he is not here with us today to watch the movie together. It was his dream,” Palmee said.

“For the first time in history, an Assamese movie is being screened in cinema halls as early as 4:30 in the morning — and that in itself tells you what Zubeen’s love meant to the people.”

Palmee, who has been vocal about her brother’s vision for Assamese cinema, praised the Roi Roi Binale team for their patience, dedication and relentless effort. “They have done everything with so much love and sincerity. Saying a simple ‘thank you’ would never be enough,” she said.

Calling the film “a revolution in the Assamese industry,” Palmee added that the audience’s response was more than just admiration — it was a movement.

“Zubeen’s ideals have sparked something bigger. It feels like the people of Assam have begun a social revolution. They love Dada so deeply that they only wish to walk the path he believed in,” she added.

Despite the joy of seeing her brother’s dream fulfilled, the loss was unmistakable in her voice. “I feel so good… but still there is a void — he’s not with us today,” she said softly.

Palmee described him as “a phoenix who rises from the ashes.” “And like that,” she continued, “today we have seen him rise again — through his music, through his humanity. The magic he carried within him will forever flow through us.”

Reminiscing about their childhood, she recalled how cinema had always been a shared bond between them.

“From childhood, Zubeen Da and I watched so many films together —it was like a culture for us. We would analyse every little thing. Even during the premieres of his own films, we all came together. Today’s premiere is such a huge achievement… but it all feels like zero because he is no more.”

As fans poured out of theatres chanting Zubeen’s name, the sentiment was unanimous — Roi Roi Binale is not merely a film; it is an emotion for Palmee and the people of Assam.

