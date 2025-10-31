‘You Are a Phoenix’: Palmee Borthakur’s Heartfelt Note to Zubeen

Just hours before the release of ‘Roi Roi Binale’ — the final film of her late brother Zubeen Garg, Palmee Borthakur took to Facebook late last night to pen an emotional tribute that has deeply moved fans across Assam.

In her heartfelt post, Palmee remembered Zubeen as a soul who embodied both resilience and divinity.

“Goldie da, one day I told you, ‘You are a Phoenix’. You looked at me with that curious spark and asked, ‘Why?’ I said, ‘I just feel it’... Maybe because I saw that unyielding courage in you — the strength to rise from any situation twice as powerful. That’s why I felt it,” she wrote.

Continuing her message, she added: “Tomorrow you will again rise from the ashes with your stronger and undefeatable flight! Spreading your magic! You were born a human being and reached divinity! নৰ, নৰোত্তম... নাৰায়ন (Man, the noblest man… divine)!”

Posted just before midnight, her words struck a profound emotional chord with thousands of admirers. Many interpreted the message as both a farewell and a blessing — a sister’s final note to a brother who became an immortal force in Assam’s cultural and musical history.

As ‘Roi Roi Binale’ premiered at 4:25 a.m. at Matrix Cinema Hall in Guwahati, fans were seen sharing Palmee’s post widely on social media, calling it “the most beautiful send-off” to the artist who gave them music, memories, and meaning.

Today, Palmee’s words continue to resonate across the state — a reminder that while Zubeen Garg may have left the stage, his voice, spirit, and magic still rise eternal, like the Phoenix she once saw in him.