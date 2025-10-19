My Divine Man! I Know You Will Always Protect Me”: Garima Garg Mourns Zubeen

A month after the untimely death of Assam’s heartthrobe Zubeen Garg, the state continues to remember and honor him through heartfelt tributes, public gatherings, and calls for justice.

Garima Saikia Garg’s Emotional Tribute

Zubeen’s wife, Garima Garg, has been vocal in expressing her grief and seeking clarity over the circumstances of his death. In an emotional Facebook post marking the 30-day memorial, she wrote:

""You are here… always. Not just in my imagination, but in the bond of our souls that transcends lifetimes! You are the one who speaks, answering a thousand questions, lighting my path… I know! You taught me courage and faith, showed me the world… I walked holding your finger. My divine man! I know you will always protect me."

Garima also appealed for a transparent investigation into Zubeen’s death, emphasizing the need for justice.

Public Tributes Across Assam

The people of Assam have also paid homage in multiple ways. A grand tribute ceremony and justice rally is organized today in Guwahati at Lakhidhar Bora Field, Dighalipukhuri, bringing together leaders and members of political parties, social organizations, and cultural groups to celebrate Zubeen’s contributions to Assamese music and culture.

Meanwhile, a month-long 'shraddha' ceremony was held at Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur, supported by residents of Dimoria.

The program included a "Gita Path", "Sarva Dharma Prarthana", and "Naam-Prasanga", reflecting the collective prayers of his fans and community.

At Zubeen’s residence in Kahilipara, his family organized a parallel 'shraddha' ceremony, keeping tradition alive while offering solace to relatives and close friends.

Statues and Homages

Zubeen’s memory was further immortalized through the installation and restoration of statues. Sculptor Nuruddin Ahmed restored Zubeen’s idol at Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur, while fans in Lanka installed a commemorative statue.

In Kahilipara, a public homage event is organized today including several programe. A nahor tree plantation alongside the unveiling of another statue of Zubeen.

Also Read: Statewide Memorial Ceremonies Mark One Month Since Zubeen Garg’s Demise .