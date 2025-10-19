Statewide Memorial Ceremonies Mark One Month Since Zubeen Garg’s Demise

A month has passed since the death of Assam’s musical icon Zubeen Garg, yet the atmosphere of grief across the state remains unchanged. Emotional tributes continue to pour in from people of all sections of society, and memorial services are being held everywhere as fans struggle to come to terms with the loss.

On Sunday, a special month-long 'shraddha' ceremony was organised at Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur with the support of residents of Dimoria. The programme began with 'Gita Path' followed by 'Sarva Dharma Prarthana' and 'naam-prasanga', reflecting the spiritual diversity and deep emotional connect that Zubeen shared with the people of Assam. Hundreds of fans gathered at the memorial, many of them arriving with offerings wrapped in gamosas, candles and flowers. Even today, streams of admirers continue to arrive at Zubeen Kshetra to pay homage to the late singer.

At the same time, Zubeen’s family members organised a 'shraddha' (Condolence service) ceremony at his Kahilipara residence in Guwahati. Relatives, close friends and well-wishers attended the ceremony and paid their respects in a quiet and emotional atmosphere.

In a deeply moving incident, grief struck Zubeen’s fans once again with the death of ‘Maya’, the stray dog who had been keeping vigil at Zubeen’s samadhi at Zubeen Kshetra. The dog had become known among visitors for its silent loyalty, remaining near the memorial day and night.

On Friday night, Garima Saikia Garg, Zubeen’s wife, had revealed that she had lovingly named the dog ‘Maya’. However, just hours later, news emerged that Maya had passed away. Locals who had grown emotionally attached to the dog described the moment as “another heartbreaking chapter in the journey of mourning Zubeen”.

Meanwhile, a separate development around Zubeen Kshetra has stirred public concern. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had earlier issued notices to several shops located near the memorial site. The notice reportedly pertains to road expansion work, but shopkeepers and local residents have questioned the timing of the move, calling it insensitive when thousands of people are still visiting the area to pay their respects.

In another emotional moment from Sonapur, sculptor Nuruddin Ahmed has restored the idol of Zubeen installed at Zubeen Kshetra. The statue had suffered minor damage due to rain and weather conditions, but Ahmed, moved by devotion, took the initiative to repair and restore it. “This is not just an idol, this is emotion. If my hands can serve in preserving Zubeen da’s memory, I consider it a blessing,” he said.

On the political front, preparations are underway in Guwahati for a large public gathering to be organised under the initiative of the united opposition. The event has been announced as a “Nyay Samavesh” – a justice rally demanding a transparent and impartial investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death. Opposition leaders are expected to address key questions surrounding the ongoing SIT probe and to intensify public pressure for accountability.

Even after a month, the emotional tide around Zubeen Garg’s demise shows no sign of fading. While the government continues to speak of investigation updates, it is the people of Assam who continue to carry the weight of remembrance in their hearts—with flowers, prayers, tears and songs.

More details and live updates related to these developments will follow.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg Tribute: Fancy Bazar Dedicates Diwali with Diyas, No Fireworks